Metro 14 Princes Jostle For Olowo Stool,Reject Consensus Candidate – Leadership Newspaper

#1
No fewer than 14 princes have collected forms to signify their intention to become the Olowo of Owo in Ondo State.

Also, some of the princes from the Ogunoye ruling house including Aragun Sunday, Alamuren and Adelota, on Tuesday, kicked against the decision of the royal …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2XArVZO

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top