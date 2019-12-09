Metro Update: Abductors of Catholic priests in Ondo State demand N100m ransom – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Abductors of the two catholic priests kidnapped on Friday, December 9th in Ondo State have demanded the sum of N100m before they could be set free.

Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi and Rev. Fr. Josephat Nweke of Catholic Diocese of Awka, Anambra State, were both kidnapped on the Owo-Benin Road …

