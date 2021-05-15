  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

$15.5m: Appeal Court overturns conviction of firms linked to Jonathan – New Telegraph


$15.5m: Appeal Court overturns conviction of firms linked to Jonathan - New Telegraph

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has overturned the conviction of four firms which admitted laundering $15.5 million for a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. The four firms; Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited, Trans...
