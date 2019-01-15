A cargo plane crash near the Iranian capital, Tehran, has killed 15 people.
The Boeing 707 came off the runway and hit a wall while trying to land at Fath airport in Karaj, 40km (25 miles) west of Tehran, reportedly in poor weather. The Iranian army said only …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Fzfh7h
Get more World News
The Boeing 707 came off the runway and hit a wall while trying to land at Fath airport in Karaj, 40km (25 miles) west of Tehran, reportedly in poor weather. The Iranian army said only …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Fzfh7h
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]