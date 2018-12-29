Metro 15 states benefit from World Bank’s $40m – Newtelegraph

#1
The Federal Government yesterday said it had succeeded in disbursing $40 million out of the $400 million World Bank social empowerment fund to 15 states in five years.

The National Coordinator, Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO), Mrs Hajara Sani, made this known in a …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Av0ozR

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top