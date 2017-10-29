Mercy Afolarinmi, a 100 Level Microbiology student at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, has committed suicide. According to reports, she died at her hostel outside the school premises after taking a mixture of rat poison and battery extract. Although some people said she took her own life because of poor grades, some of her friends said she is in good academic standing. “Yes, some of our first semester results have been released, but it is not about results. She did not have any carryover,” a friend, GIft, insisted. “It is difficult to know if she is going through challenges. She is a new student and there is a limit to how we can query one another’s mood. We must have mistaken her emotional depression for calmness,” a neighbour added.