More than 20 persons are feared killed and scores of others wounded as bandits attacked four communities in Katsina State.
The affected communities are Tsabuwa in Batsari Local Government Area and Gurbi....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2uBK8gu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The affected communities are Tsabuwa in Batsari Local Government Area and Gurbi....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2uBK8gu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]