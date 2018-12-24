The police in Zamfara have confirmed 17 people killed in an attack by armed bandits on a community in the state. The attack occurred in Magami Village, Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area.
A statement by the Zamfara police spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu, said the attack occurred …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Rhnnru
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A statement by the Zamfara police spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu, said the attack occurred …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Rhnnru
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]