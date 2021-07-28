  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

The platform features many casino games, a wide line of sports betting and a large selection of bets on other events. With 1xBet you can play not only from your computer, but also from your smartphone, including through a mobile app. Applications retain the basic functionality of the main site, provide the ability to use video broadcasts, combine a convenient and simple interface, and the payment of winnings is carried out in the shortest possible time. The company offers a wide lineup, including cyber sports and events from the world of culture.
The betting operator offers new clients to take part in a welcome promotion, which is 100% top-up of the first deposit, but no more than 144$ when depositing from 10$. The bonus is credited to the account after the initial replenishment by the client. The bonus can be used within 30 days from the moment of complete registration. Win back the bonus in triplicate by means of expresses of three or more events with odds from 1.40 on each choice.
The odds here can be rightly considered high: the company has always been famous for it, which, in fact, attracted customers, and at the moment it continues to do so. The margins can also be considered one of the best on the market. 1xBet accepts deposits via bank cards, some electronic wallets, mobile operators, online banking, as well as through terminals. The minimum deposit is just 1$, while to withdraw your money the lowest limit is 10$.
1xBet app installation process
To install the application of the gambling operator, you should go to the tab “Mobile” on its website and select the icon of the OS on which you are going to install it. Once the 1xBet app is downloaded to your device, install it using this algorithm:
  • locate the apk downloadable file for Android OS and open it;
  • click the "install" button;
  • wait for the app to install, then tap "open";
  • done, app is installed and ready to use!
If you do not have an account at the bookmaker yet, you can perform the registration directly from the app 1xBet, it will not take a lot of time. And by no means should you register again, as having multiple accounts per person is prohibited by the rules and may even lead to a blocking. Another useful feature associated with the app may be the possibility of not having to face blocked access to the bookmaker's services. The local governmental restrictions do not affect the app, which means that there is no need to worry about an access problem and continue betting without any technical limitations.
real_50e8791a-586b-4b39-9207-060456b55305.jpeg
 

