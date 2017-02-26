The two Germans kidnapped in Kaduna State have been released, Premium Times is reporting. A German archaeologist, Peter Breunig, and his colleague, Johannes Buringer, were released on Saturday night, the newspaper quoted a police source.. “Yes, they were released last night (Saturday) by their kidnappers. No ransom was paid,” a senior police officer said in Kaduna on condition of anonymity. “We are expecting an official statement from Force Headquarters , Abuja with details of their release. Officials at the police headquarters in Abuja also confirmed the release, saying investigations are ongoing to arrest the kidnappers. “Investigations are very much on, and we believe we will get them (the kidnappers),” a senior officer knowledgeable about the investigations said in Abuja.