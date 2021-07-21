  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

200 people being monitored after coming into contact with Texan who caught monkeypox in Nigeria – New Telegraph


200 people being monitored after coming into contact with Texan who caught monkeypox in Nigeria - New Telegraph

US health officials are checking 200 people in 27 states for exposure to monkeypox after coming into contact with a Dallas man who contracted the disease during a trip to Nigeria. The man, who has not been named, was returning from Lagos, and had stopped in Atlanta, Georgia, on…
