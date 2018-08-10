Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports 2019 AFCON qualifiers: Eagles will outclass Seychelles Pirates, NFF boss assures – Vanguard News

#1
Nigeria Football Federation vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi has assured Nigerian football enthusiasts, that the Super Eagles will call all three points in their September 8 African Cup of Nations qualifier tie against Seychelles.

Akinwumi said the Super Eagles will revive their qualification



read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2PWJ2li

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top