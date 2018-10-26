Politics 2019: Atiku’s “Think Tank” To Rally Voters For PDP In 774 Lgas – Nairaland

#1
The National Leadership of Intellectual Think Tank For Atiku (ITTA), a foremost campaign organisation has reiterated its commitment to rally support for the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar in the 774 Local Government Areas.

Evang. Theophilus Ohuoba, National Chairman, ITTA, who made the pledge during a courtesy call on …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Ocorri

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top