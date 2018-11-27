Bamanga Tukur, a former national chairman of peoples democratic party, PDP, and African Business Roundtable Forum, has endorsed the candidature of former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying: “Nigerians have no better alternative to Atiku’s presidency.”
Tukur, who spoke to journalists on Saturday, November …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2AqoN8N
Get More Nigeria Political News
Tukur, who spoke to journalists on Saturday, November …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2AqoN8N
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]