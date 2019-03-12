Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, said that the Senate would begin the debate on the 2019 Appropriation Bill on Wednesday. He made the announcement on the floor of the Red Chamber. According to the verified Twitter handle of the Senate, “Senate President, @bukolasaraki announces that the #2019Budget …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2VR04U1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2VR04U1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]