The senate has passed the 2020 appropriation bill.
The bill was passed after Barau Jibrin, chairman of the appropriations committee, moved a motion for its passage.
The figure passed as the total expenditure for 2020 by the upper legislative chamber is higher than what President Muhammadu Buhari proposed by N260 billion.
