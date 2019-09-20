Politics Senate passes N10.59trn 2020 budget - Nairaland

#1
The senate has passed the 2020 appropriation bill.

The bill was passed after Barau Jibrin, chairman of the appropriations committee, moved a motion for its passage.

The figure passed as the total expenditure for 2020 by the upper legislative chamber is higher than what President Muhammadu Buhari proposed by N260 billion.

LAWAN.jpg
read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top