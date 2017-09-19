A total of 13 registered political parties in the country have agreed to collapse into one mega party to be known as Freedom and Justice Party (FJP). The interim national chairman of the proposed party, Dr. Onwunbuya Breakforth said on Monday while briefying newmen. He said the merger was coming as a result of the ‘failure’ of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rescue Nigerians from the various challenges bedeviling the nation. He, however, declined to mention the names of the parties, saying their names would be made public when INEC announced the registration of the new party. “This movement has been consulting with different political parties and 13 of them have agreed to come together and merge as one mega party. It’s a merger not alliance. We are going to merge like the ACN, CPC, ANPP, New PDP and part of APGA merged to become APC and seized power in 2015. “We have approached INEC for registration of the 13 parties as Freedom and Justice Party and the commission has already approved the name and our logo. We have met all the requirements and INEC has 30 days by law to do this," he said.