President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct free, fair and credible primary elections.
He made the call during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2NvnyKQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
He made the call during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2NvnyKQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]