Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics 2019 Elections: Buhari Asks APC To Conduct Credible Primaries – Channels Television

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct free, fair and credible primary elections.

He made the call during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital....



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2NvnyKQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top