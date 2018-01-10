2019 Elections: Kwankwaso Mobilises Supporters In Imo – Newtelegraph

Ahead the 2019 general elections, former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has commenced mobilization and sensitization of his supporters across Imo State.
The support structure of the two-time governor cuts across the 27 council areas of the state and operates under the aegis of the Kwankwasiya Movement.
In a sensitization meeting held in Owerri, the Imo state capital, scores of supporters in the movement donning their trademark red cap reaffirmed their loyalty and commitment to the group
