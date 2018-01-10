Submit Post Advertise

2019 Elections: Kwankwaso Mobilises Supporters In Imo – Newtelegraph

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Jan 10, 2018 at 8:12 AM. Views count: 103

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    Ahead the 2019 general elections, former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has commenced mobilization and sensitization of his supporters across Imo State.

    The support structure of the two-time governor cuts across the 27 council areas of the state and operates under the aegis of the Kwankwasiya Movement.

    In a sensitization meeting held in Owerri, the Imo state capital, scores of supporters in the movement donning their trademark red cap reaffirmed their loyalty and commitment to the group

    kwankwaso.jpg

    via Newtelegraph – http://ift.tt/2FmMVee Imo:
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Jan 10, 2018 at 11:12 AM
    siteadmin, Jan 10, 2018 at 8:12 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Elections Kwankwaso Mobilises
    1. Jules
      Politics

      Obasanjo Picks Buhari's Replacement Ahead of 2019 Elections

      Jules, Jan 24, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      26,143
      Jules
      Jan 24, 2017
    2. Lequte
      Politics

      PDP Woos Saraki, Kwankwaso for 2019 Presidential Elections [PUNCH]

      Lequte, Apr 4, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,194
      Lequte
      Apr 4, 2016
    3. Jules
      Politics

      Only The Hawks in Abuja Will Be Happy to Re-elect President Jonathan -Kwankwaso

      Jules, Dec 2, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,215
      Jules
      Dec 2, 2014
    4. Jules
      Politics

      2015 Election: Kwankwaso Explains Why APC Will Win Presidential Elections

      Jules, Oct 22, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,837
      Jules
      Oct 22, 2014
    5. Jules
      Politics

      2015 Presidential Election: Look Elsewhere For Support -David Mark Tells Kwankwaso

      Jules, Oct 17, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,185
      Jules
      Oct 17, 2014
    6. Jules
      Politics

      Adamawa By-Election: Kwankwaso Accuses PDP of Mocking Ribadu

      Jules, Sep 11, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,294
      Jules
      Sep 11, 2014
    7. Jules
      Politics

      Kwankwaso Trying to Manipulate Kano Lg Elections- Shekarau- Daily Trust

      Jules, Apr 7, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,757
      Jules
      Apr 7, 2014

    Comments