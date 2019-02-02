The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has advised corps members’ that would be participating in the February election to remain neutral in their conduct.
The Akwa Ibom Coordinator of the Scheme, Julius Amusan, gave the advice during a three-day training programme organised for corps members in Uyo …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2WDk6CM
