The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is plotting to kill him and many other people in Rivers State as part of their grand plan to snatch the state from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Gov.Wike stated this in an exclusive interview with Premium Times. He vowed to resist all attempts by the APC to rig the 2015 general elections in Rivers State like they did in the recent governorship election in Ekiti State.