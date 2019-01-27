Senator Buruji Kashamu has urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect the court judgment pronouncing him the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun.
Kashamu (PDP-Ogun East) spoke with newsmen on Saturday in Lagos in reaction to a statement credited to the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Rhz2CH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Kashamu (PDP-Ogun East) spoke with newsmen on Saturday in Lagos in reaction to a statement credited to the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Rhz2CH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]