Few months to the 2019 general elections, the Lagos State Government has commenced reversing some of its policies that residents of the state perceived to be anti-people.
This development is seen by many as a deliberate plan by the state government and the ruling party, All Progressives Congress …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2F3u2Rn
Get More Nigeria Political News
This development is seen by many as a deliberate plan by the state government and the ruling party, All Progressives Congress …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2F3u2Rn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]