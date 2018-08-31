The National Association of Nigerian Prostitutes, NANP, has declared support for the candidature of Bukola Saraki ahead of the 2019 presidential election.
The association, therefore, called on all Nigerians to back the President of Nigerian Senate to ensure his emergence in 2019.
This development came barely 24 hours after Saraki declared his intention to run for the office of the president in 2019.
