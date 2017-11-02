Governor Rochas Okorocha has stated that there will be no automatic election ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 according to Vanguard. Rochas believes that it is the constitutional right of the President to seek the mandate of the party for his re-election. He said all processes for the nomination of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in all categories of position must pass through democratic process and must be transparent. He however, noted that Buhari is healthier and stronger now than before he took ill.