Submit Post Advertise

Politics 2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari - Gov Rochas Okorocha

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Nov 2, 2017 at 6:04 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Governor Rochas Okorocha has stated that there will be no automatic election ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 according to Vanguard.

    Rochas believes that it is the constitutional right of the President to seek the mandate of the party for his re-election.

    He said all processes for the nomination of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in all categories of position must pass through democratic process and must be transparent.

    He however, noted that Buhari is healthier and stronger now than before he took ill.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Nov 2, 2017 at 6:04 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Automatic Ticket Buhari
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      APC NEC Meeting: Bid To Get Buhari Automatic 2019 Ticket Fails

      RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 7:05 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      4
      Views:
      1,329
      kayode ajayi
      Nov 1, 2017 at 12:57 PM
    2. kemi
      Politics

      No Automatic Ticket For Buhari in 2019 – APC

      kemi, Jun 18, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,051
      kemi
      Jun 18, 2017
    3. Jules
      Politics

      Kogi Governorship Election: PDP Rules Out Automatic Ticket for Wada

      Jules, Aug 13, 2015, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,978
      Jules
      Aug 13, 2015
    4. Jules
      Politics

      Sokoto: PDP Denies Promising Automatic Governorship Ticket to Shagari

      Jules, Dec 24, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,351
      Jules
      Dec 24, 2014
    5. Jules
      Politics

      PDP Gives 40 Automatic Tickets to Serving Senators

      Jules, Nov 8, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,995
      Jules
      Nov 8, 2014
    6. Jules
      Politics

      PDP Sets Up Committee on Reps Demand For Automatic Ticket

      Jules, Nov 4, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,039
      curator
      Nov 4, 2014
    7. Jules
      Politics

      2015: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari- APC Insists

      Jules, Sep 15, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,237
      sirOscie
      Sep 16, 2014

    Comments