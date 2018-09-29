The National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, as the venue for its national convention, ahead of the 2019 general elections.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2IrcU6a
Get More Nigeria Political News
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2IrcU6a
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]