Politics 2019 Presidential Election: Not A Binary Choice By Abiodun Ladepo – Sahara Reporters

#1
Suddenly, what seemed yesterday like a near-comatose PDP is now a resurgent party, buoyed by President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the man he once vowed would rule Nigeria over his “dead body”.

The PDP is now seriously threatening President Muhammadu Buhari’s bid for a second term. Suddenly, we …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2ITnyTp

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top