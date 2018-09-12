ANALYSIS: 2019: PDP presidential aspirants whose ambitions are dogged by corruption allegations
Last week, I in my humble and bias opinion performed an e-screening for PDP Aspirant, but was ignored by many. However, my selection criteria attracted happen to be a major issue that a Premium Times writer took his time to address the issue, backing it with Nigeria Constitution.
For the TL;DR crew like me, I will just outline the PDP presidential aspirants whose ambitions are dogged by corruption allegations here, you can read more in the source.
READ MORE HERE
Last week, I in my humble and bias opinion performed an e-screening for PDP Aspirant, but was ignored by many. However, my selection criteria attracted happen to be a major issue that a Premium Times writer took his time to address the issue, backing it with Nigeria Constitution.
For the TL;DR crew like me, I will just outline the PDP presidential aspirants whose ambitions are dogged by corruption allegations here, you can read more in the source.
READ MORE HERE