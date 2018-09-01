In the next few months, some state governors in their second term will end their tenure and bid bye to exotic villas where they had called the shots for eight years like the Lord of Manor. But Their Excellencies are not tired. They still want to be relevant, they want to remain in the limelight. In the next dispensation, they are eyeing the Senate. In this piece, our Managing Editor, Northern Operations, YUSUF ALLI, examines the battle ahead for the affected governors.