Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to name any key development project initiated and completed in any part of the country, particularly in the North-West geo-political zone, where the President hails....
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Fr7U3A
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Fr7U3A
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]