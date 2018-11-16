Politics 2019: Show your scorecard in the North, PDP challenges Buhari – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to name any key development project initiated and completed in any part of the country, particularly in the North-West geo-political zone, where the President hails....



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Fr7U3A

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top