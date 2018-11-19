Metro 2019: US Warns Politicians Against Hate Speech, Vote Buying – Olisa.tv

#1
The US has cautioned political actors in Nigeria against derogatory remarks, vote buying and hate speeches before and during the 2019 general elections.

In a statement from the Information Office, Public Affairs Section of the American Embassy in Abuja Sunday, the US said it was particularly concerned about Nigeria …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Ke9owB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top