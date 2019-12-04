Metro Shiloh 2019: Bishop Oyedepo Declares Hate Speech Bill ‘Dead’ – The Trent Newspaper

David Oyedepo, the founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has just declared the Hate Speech Bill before the Nigerian Senate as “dead’. In the opening sermon of the church’s annual convention, Shiloh, holding in Canaanland in Otta, Ogun State, Bishop Oyedepo, criticised the Buhari government for its repressive policies and....

Bishop Oyedepo.jpg

