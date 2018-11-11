23 gubernatorial candidates have emerged as contestants for the 2019 General Elections, vying for the position of Kano State governor, jostling to unseat governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.
The frontline candidates for the polls are, incumbent governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (APC) and one of his core challengers, Kabir …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JSSTG3
Get More Nigeria Political News
The frontline candidates for the polls are, incumbent governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (APC) and one of his core challengers, Kabir …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JSSTG3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]