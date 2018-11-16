Metro 24 varsity students, 12 others held for cyber fraud – Newtelegraph

#1
EFCC recovers exotic cars, 300 sim cards, 18 laptops Nine ladies, undergraduates and others were among 36 suspected cyber fraudsters recently arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Office.

The EFCC acting Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Tony Orilade, said the …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2FkKjBo

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top