Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Business 25 Entrepreneurs Get Life Beer Progress Booster Grant In Enugu, As Train Moves to Anambra – NET Ng

#1
A total of 25 entrepreneurs received cheques worth N300, 000 each to grow their respective businesses during the Life Progress Booster event which held in Enugu on Sunday evening.

The programme which is an initiative of Life Lager Beer, a Product of Nigerian Breweries is part of the brand’s...



Read more via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2NzldOM

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top