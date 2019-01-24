Entertainment 2face Idibia Slams NBC As Bad Songs Flood The Airwaves – NaijaGistsBlog

#1
To say that distasteful songs have now flooded the Nigerian music market would not be far from the truth; little wonder Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba is of the same opinion. …



via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – http://bit.ly/2WatXzT

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top