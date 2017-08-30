The Comptroller of Immigration Service, Anambra State Command, Mr King Ekpedeme, has disclosed the arrest of three foreigners in possession of Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) voter’s cards. He said his command was determined to intensify monitoring of foreigners to ensure they do not participate in the November 18th governorship election in the state. Addressing ECOWAS citizens residing in the state who were being verified to ascertain the genuineness of their documents, Ekpedeme warned them against indulging in negative acts capable of truncating the peace of the state. He advised Heads of the National Association of Citizens of the ECOWAS member states resident in Anambra, including Ghana, Cote d' ivoire, Togo, Cameroun, Niger and Guinea to be involved in the immigration management. "This you can do by encouraging their compatriots to document their stay with the immigration officers in various local government areas across the state as well as respect the laws, culture and traditions of the country." he added. The Comptroller however pledged to work with the service headquarters in Abuja to ensure appropriate punishment is meted out to law offenders in the state.