3 Killed as Gunmen Attack Southern Kaduna at Night

    Three people were reported killed and scores injured in renewed violence in a part of Southern Kaduna.

    Residents said the attack occurred on Tuesday night at Samarun Kataf, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

    A resident of the area told Premium Times that the attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint near Samarun Kataf market.

    “We heard the sporadic shooting by unknown gunmen last night around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint in Samarun Kataf town. Three people were killed,” Danjuma Samaru said.

    “The bodies and those injured have been taken to General Hospital, Zangon Kataf. I am going there now to visit some relations.

    The Kaduna Branch Secretary of the Red Cross , Shehu Abdul, also confirmed the attack.

    “I received alert that something like that occurred,” Mr. Abdul said.

    “Some people were actually killed and injured. But, I can’t confirm the figure until the team dispatched return from the scene,” he added.

    The Kaduna Police spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident but did not speak on the casualty.
     
