Three people were reported killed and scores injured in renewed violence in a part of Southern Kaduna. Residents said the attack occurred on Tuesday night at Samarun Kataf, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. A resident of the area told Premium Times that the attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint near Samarun Kataf market. “We heard the sporadic shooting by unknown gunmen last night around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint in Samarun Kataf town. Three people were killed,” Danjuma Samaru said. “The bodies and those injured have been taken to General Hospital, Zangon Kataf. I am going there now to visit some relations. The Kaduna Branch Secretary of the Red Cross , Shehu Abdul, also confirmed the attack. “I received alert that something like that occurred,” Mr. Abdul said. “Some people were actually killed and injured. But, I can’t confirm the figure until the team dispatched return from the scene,” he added. The Kaduna Police spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident but did not speak on the casualty.