Last year, following the #OscarsSoWhite backlash, the Academy, in a bid to diversify its members, invited 928 new people from 59 countries – 49% being women and 38% being people of colour — including two Nigerians, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Femi Odugemi.This year, 842 new members have been invited to join the Academy — 50% being women