advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro 300-level Uniben Student Commits Suicide – Thisdaylive

#1
The corpse of a 300-level student of University of Benin, Miss Christabell Buoro, was on Tuesday evening discovered in her hostel flat.

The body of the 21-year old who was of the deparatment of Medical Laboratory Science found in her residence, at Plot 4, …

suicide.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2WTJBTZ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top