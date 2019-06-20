The corpse of a 300-level student of University of Benin, Miss Christabell Buoro, was on Tuesday evening discovered in her hostel flat.
The body of the 21-year old who was of the deparatment of Medical Laboratory Science found in her residence, at Plot 4, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2WTJBTZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The body of the 21-year old who was of the deparatment of Medical Laboratory Science found in her residence, at Plot 4, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2WTJBTZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]