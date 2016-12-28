Thirty one members of the Boko Haram sect have surrendered to the Nigerien security authorities in Niger republic. This follows recent clearance of the last of the sect's camps in Sambisa forest. Niger Interior Minister, Mohamed Bazoum, on Wednesday said dozens of Boko Haram fighters gave themselves up to authorities in southern Niger. According to him 31 young people from Diffa, who were enrolled a few years ago in Boko Haram, decided to surrender. They arrived in the remote desert town of Diffa in groups and were being held by local authorities. “I learned that the first who surrendered were not arrested, and I surrendered," one of the terrorists said. “We expect a pardon from the government so that we can participate in the development of the country and help us get rid of the trauma,’’ a former Boko Haram combatant told journalists.