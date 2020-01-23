The federal government on Thursday revealed that about 47 million Nigerian population still engage in open defecation.
The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, gave the startling revelation in Ado-Ekiti yesterday during …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2v4RFVc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, gave the startling revelation in Ado-Ekiti yesterday during …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2v4RFVc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]