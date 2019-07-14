Five persons died while 14 others sustained various degree of injuries in an accident involving two vehicles at Odeda town, along Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway.
This was made known on Saturday by the Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC....
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2GcKZqr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This was made known on Saturday by the Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC....
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2GcKZqr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]