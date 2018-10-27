Five chairmen of the All Progressive Congress from South/South have passed a vote confidence on the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
The vote of confidence came at the heels when some party members were protesting against the APC national chairman, calling for his removal....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2z7IOQP
Get More Nigeria Political News
The vote of confidence came at the heels when some party members were protesting against the APC national chairman, calling for his removal....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2z7IOQP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]