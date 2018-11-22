Here are 5 things to know about Viv Efosa Solomon-Otabor who has dumped England for Nigeria
Birmingham forward Viv Solomon-Otabor has declared his allegiance to Nigeria and not England...
read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2qYO3OY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Birmingham forward Viv Solomon-Otabor has declared his allegiance to Nigeria and not England...
read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2qYO3OY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]