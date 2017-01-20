Submit Post Advertise

World 5 Times Obama Melted Our Hearts [VIDEOS]

    US President Barack Obama ends his time in office today. He may be going away from the public eyes but he'll be forever remembered for the legacies he left behind.

    See short clips of 5 times Obama melted our hearts :

    1. Barack Obama sings "Amazing Grace" during his eulogy for slain Charleston church pastor Clementa Pinckney.



    2. ''Greetings massive'' - Obama in Jamaica



    3. ''Mr President don't touch my girlfriend''



    4. 106 years old woman meets Obama



    5. Obama telling the press ''You're in my house''

     
