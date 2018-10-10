Not less than 500 rice farms at Okpotuwari and Ondewari communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa have been submerged by flood. The Chairman, Rice Farmers Association in the state, Mr Ezekiel Ogbianko, who inspected the submerged farms on Wednesday, called on the federal and state governments …
