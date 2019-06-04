World 6 Best Armoured State Cars That Rival US “Beast” Cadillac One Limo – Nairaland

#1
As US President Donald Trump’s $1.5m (₦460m) Cadillac One Limo "The Beast" rolled into London for his three-day official state visit ,

AutoJosh wants you to know how far some countries go and spend to protect their leaders on the road. From Vladimir Putin’s night vision Limo that keeps its …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2wBftgy

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top