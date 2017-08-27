There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may not participate in the 2019 election, given his age and failing health which have marred his tenure so far. New Telegraph gathered that should Buhari decline to run for a second term on account of age or ill-health, some party stalwarts that might be interested in the presidential ticket include: 1. a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; 2. former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; 3. former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; 4. President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, 5. Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai, 6. Governor Ibrahim Shettima of Borno State. 7. Rochas Okorocha A political analyst and former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Junaid Muhammed, acknowledged that he had heard some of the names being touted as possible presidential candidates but would rather advise Nigerians to focus on the challenges of the moment. However, a former Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, told Sunday Telegraph that he was not aware of the permutations to replace Buhari in the next elections.