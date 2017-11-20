Submit Post Advertise

7 Key Promises Obiano Made To Anambra People

    The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Willie Obiano, the winner of the Anambra governorship election.

    The incumbent governor won all the 21 local government areas of the state, based on the results announced on Sunday at the collation centre in Awka.

    Nigerian Bulletin compiled seven key things Governor Obiano promised Ndi Anambra during electioneering:

    1. 15 per cent increment in salaries

    2. new airport would be completed in the state within the next 3 years

    3. governor pledged to provide business support for small scale businesses and continue providing support for rural community development in the state.

    4. To build 3 ultra-modern power plants in Onitsha, Nnewi and Awka and model 21st century capital city in Awka

    5. 15 billion naira three flyovers known as Okwabe Ikwube and about 400 Million naira renovation of Govt house known as Agu Awka.


    6. Implementation of the zoning formula in the state, with power shifting to Anambra South after his tenure.

    7. N500 million Housing Estate for workers in the state by January 2018.
     
